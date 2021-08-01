Urus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

