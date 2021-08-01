USD Coin Market Cap Reaches $27.42 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $27.42 billion and $2.37 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.34 or 0.06458880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 27,414,253,003 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

