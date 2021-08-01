USDJ Price Tops $1.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and $6.81 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00135315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.41 or 0.99991782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00829357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

