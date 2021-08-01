USDX Market Cap Hits $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006242 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

