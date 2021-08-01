Utrust Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $105.01 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00787984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.