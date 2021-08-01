Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Hits $101.47 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Utrust has a total market cap of $101.47 million and $6.50 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00795078 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00090933 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

