V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of VFC opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

