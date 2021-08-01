V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00056998 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002656 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014651 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.96 or 0.00797796 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040156 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.