Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.84 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Vai has a market cap of $89.55 million and $2.84 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00102987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,845.92 or 0.99109946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00822249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 104,737,437 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.