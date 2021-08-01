VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.56% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $54,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfleet Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 132,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 294,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 57,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.