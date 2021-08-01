VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,629 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 290,719 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,255,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 211,555 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,653,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 342.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLTR opened at $25.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.