VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ESPO traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after buying an additional 186,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $5,600,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $4,636,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.