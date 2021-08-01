Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 131,331 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

