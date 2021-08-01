Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,464,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 300,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

