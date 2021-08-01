Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 406,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $6,526,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.49. 364,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

