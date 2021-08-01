Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 638,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

