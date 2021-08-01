Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $23,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

