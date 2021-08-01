Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $136,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 198,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,696. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.