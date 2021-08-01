Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $141.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

