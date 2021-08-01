Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.01. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $153.40 and a 12 month high of $247.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

