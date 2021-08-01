Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

