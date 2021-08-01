Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after acquiring an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $$61.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 660,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

