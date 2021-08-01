Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.95. 366,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,567. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.76.

