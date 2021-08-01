Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $403.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,417. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $406.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

