Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $144.20 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.34 and a one year high of $148.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.44.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

