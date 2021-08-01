Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after buying an additional 93,515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

