Vanilla Network Market Cap Achieves $8.65 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $24,128.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $13.17 or 0.00031961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00102987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,845.92 or 0.99109946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00822249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 821,784 coins and its circulating supply is 656,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

