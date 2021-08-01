Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,069 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.45% of Varex Imaging worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 220,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VREX opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

