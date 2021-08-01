Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

VAR1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of Varta stock opened at €146.05 ($171.82) on Friday. Varta has a twelve month low of €90.15 ($106.06) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €135.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 62.15.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.