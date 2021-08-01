Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $7.04 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth about $12,331,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.