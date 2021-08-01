Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $7.04 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
VSTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
