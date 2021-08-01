VAULT (VAULT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,773.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1,773.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00011585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00134813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.25 or 0.99796482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.96 or 0.00836928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,557 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.