Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.71. The stock had a trading volume of 374,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,274. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $335.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

