Veil Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $272.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,133.41 or 1.00059528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00031297 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00969269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00378937 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00404009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00069848 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.