Velas Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $104.49 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000969 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001190 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000934 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.