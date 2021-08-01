Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0481

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $102.22 million and $3.28 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000988 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001179 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000956 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

