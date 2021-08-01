Venus Reward Token Price Tops $0.0017 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $37.77 million and $776,267.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00797621 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00090971 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars.

