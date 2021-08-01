Venus Reward Token (VRT) Trading Up 43.1% This Week

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $40.96 million and $922,401.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

