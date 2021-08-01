VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VEON by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in VEON by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 4,633,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,700. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

