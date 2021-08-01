Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE VNE opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,932,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.