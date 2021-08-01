Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNE. Barclays increased their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of Veoneer stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.32. 1,871,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,541. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veoneer by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,880 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $46,932,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 63,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

