Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 205.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Verano alerts:

VRNOF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47. Verano has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.