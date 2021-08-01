Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 205.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNOF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

VRNOF traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 222,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,337. Verano has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

