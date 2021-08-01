Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.81 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Verasity has a market cap of $49.81 million and approximately $21.57 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00207558 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,202,544,137 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

