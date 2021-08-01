VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE VER traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.97. 1,273,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $89,303,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

