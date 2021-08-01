VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE VER traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.97. 1,273,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.
VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $89,303,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.
About VEREIT
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
