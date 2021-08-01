VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.91 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $86.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,251.44 or 1.00093902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00031110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009601 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000126 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,892,852 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.