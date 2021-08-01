Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 642,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $14,205,000.

VRNT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 586,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -237.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

