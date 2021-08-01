Veritaseum (VERI) 1-Day Volume Hits $346.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $346.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $18.82 or 0.00046546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00056404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.12 or 0.00801585 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

