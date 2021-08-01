Vertcoin Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $32.73 million and $283,914.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,791.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.85 or 0.06435692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.50 or 0.01343249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00354390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00127702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.06 or 0.00598263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00358620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00293706 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,149,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

