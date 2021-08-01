Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veru by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Veru by 5.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Veru by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Veru by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $6.87 on Friday. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.40 million, a PE ratio of -228.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

