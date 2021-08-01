VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Tops $43.17 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $43.17 million and approximately $19,000.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00135775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,237.47 or 0.99511909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00841082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,536,497 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

